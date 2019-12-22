Actinium (ACM) Price Reaches $0.0462

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Actinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0462 or 0.00000621 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Actinium has a market capitalization of $767,005.00 and $203.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Actinium alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00065041 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 59.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (ACM) is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 16,588,900 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Actinium is actinium.org . Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.