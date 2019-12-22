Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Down 21.4% Over Last Week

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, CoinTiger, BiteBTC and OKEx. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $380,980.00 and approximately $381,050.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HADAX, OKEx, CoinTiger and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

