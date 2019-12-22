Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.03.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADAP shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ADAP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,852. The firm has a market cap of $145.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,143,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,658,000 after buying an additional 304,650 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 11.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,049,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 210,443 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 45,249 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 875,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 146.6% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 704,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 418,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.