Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $42.00 at Morgan Stanley

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Advanced Micro Devices from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cfra upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.79.

Shares of AMD opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $43.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.14, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $4,695,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,436,226.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,874,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 505,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,326,381. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $71,709,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $7,960,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 208,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 29,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $750,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

