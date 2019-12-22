Aecon Group Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$18.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.66. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$16.62 and a 52-week high of C$21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 14.58.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 1.3099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on Aecon Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.29.

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

