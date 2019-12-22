Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.82.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AERI. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of AERI stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,716,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,999. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $50.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.32. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.34% and a negative return on equity of 77.63%. The business had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.59 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2,330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 173.7% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 497.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $134,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

