Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €147.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €147.00 ($170.93) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AIR. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($154.65) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($155.81) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €158.00 ($183.72) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airbus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €139.92 ($162.70).

Shares of AIR opened at €131.88 ($153.35) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €131.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of €125.16. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a one year high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

