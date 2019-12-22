Alchemint Standards 1-Day Volume Tops $2,989.00 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $172,351.00 and approximately $2,989.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, BitForex and Switcheo Network. In the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00186477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.93 or 0.01197347 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026512 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00121287 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

