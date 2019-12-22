Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Receives $27.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.70.

A number of research firms recently commented on AA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Gabelli cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 323.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000.

AA stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.23. 5,139,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,432,369. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.48. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.