Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Given a $26.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) received a $26.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 83.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $153.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.58.

NYSE ARE traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $159.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,752,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,001. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $163.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($2.19). The firm had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.99 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $1,158,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 438,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,737,994.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 883.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

