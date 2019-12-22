Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, CAO Robert J. Fouch purchased 5,000 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,750.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARLP. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 452.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 167,614 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,548 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARLP traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $10.84. 1,291,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,534. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average is $16.67. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

