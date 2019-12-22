American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to report $1.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufact.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. American Axle & Manufact. reported sales of $1.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. will report full-year sales of $6.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Axle & Manufact..

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 14.79% and a negative net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American Axle & Manufact. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 9,813.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 147,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 146,224 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 3.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 8.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 10,681 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. during the third quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 92.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 149,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 71,880 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXL traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,908,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,035. American Axle & Manufact. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.20.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

