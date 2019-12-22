Aminex (LON:AEX) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.00

Shares of Aminex plc (LON:AEX) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.88. Aminex shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 2,778,348 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $34.88 million and a P/E ratio of -0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Aminex Company Profile (LON:AEX)

Aminex PLC, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas reserves primarily in Tanzania and Europe. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its property portfolio includes the Ruvuma, Kiliwani North, and Nyuni exploration licenses located in Tanzania; and the Valeni and Viktorovka oil and gas fields in the Republic of Moldova.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Aminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.