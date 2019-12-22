AmonD Market Capitalization Achieves $864,262.00 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One AmonD token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including Hanbitco, BitMart, OKEx Korea and CPDAX. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $864,262.00 and approximately $87,419.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AmonD has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AmonD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00185351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.36 or 0.01186923 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025938 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00119509 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AmonD Token Profile

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,325,599 tokens. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

AmonD Token Trading

AmonD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, OKEx Korea, CPDAX and Hanbitco. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.