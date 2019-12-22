Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,232,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the previous session’s volume of 1,819,627 shares.The stock last traded at $3.34 and had previously closed at $3.24.

AMRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Get Amyris alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $341.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amyris Inc will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amyris news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 10,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $33,080.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,933.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Amyris by 51.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 27,581 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Amyris by 461.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 305,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 35,126 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 33.3% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.