Analysts Anticipate Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to Announce $0.89 EPS

Brokerages expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to post $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.85. Commerce Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.34% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

CBSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.38 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,710. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.77. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $68.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 13,431 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $862,941.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,178,656 shares in the company, valued at $75,728,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,200 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $76,956.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,385 shares of company stock worth $2,944,406. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 7.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

