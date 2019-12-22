Analysts Anticipate Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to Announce $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omnicell’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.79. Omnicell posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Omnicell.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Omnicell’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Dougherty & Co upped their price objective on Omnicell from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Sidoti set a $82.00 price objective on Omnicell and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $82.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,285. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.07. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $56.96 and a 52-week high of $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $109,280.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,508.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $380,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,684,076.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,809 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,191. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the second quarter worth $40,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Omnicell in the third quarter worth $100,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Omnicell by 164.4% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 22.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the second quarter valued at $247,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

