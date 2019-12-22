Analysts Anticipate Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) to Post -$1.04 EPS

Analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) to post ($1.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the lowest is ($1.17). Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.71) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.32) to ($4.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($2.64). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 505.07% and a negative return on equity of 5,327.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.79.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.03. 4,261,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,129. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39. The company has a current ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48.

In related news, CEO Evan Loh sold 14,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $44,993.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 417,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,569.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 7,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $30,542.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,735 shares of company stock valued at $218,806 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,602,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 501,177 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 749,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 279,475 shares during the period. Roumell Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 678,795 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 21,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 31,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 414,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.