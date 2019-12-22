Analysts Expect El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) will report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo LoCo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. El Pollo LoCo reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for El Pollo LoCo.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.21 million. El Pollo LoCo had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOCO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of El Pollo LoCo to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim set a $15.00 target price on El Pollo LoCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

NASDAQ LOCO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.17. The company had a trading volume of 685,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,595. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.85 million, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.96. El Pollo LoCo has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $18.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOCO. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in El Pollo LoCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 112.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

