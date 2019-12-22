Analysts Expect Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $41.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.34 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Fanhua an industry rank of 21 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

FANH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fanhua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

NASDAQ FANH traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $26.04. 169,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,476. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.73. Fanhua has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Fanhua had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fanhua will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Fanhua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Fanhua’s payout ratio is 82.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANH. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fanhua in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fanhua in the second quarter worth about $670,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fanhua in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Fanhua by 242.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares in the last quarter. 28.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

