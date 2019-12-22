Analysts Expect Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.06. Tandem Diabetes Care reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $94.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.46 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TNDM shares. UBS Group upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

TNDM traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $60.94. 1,849,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,144. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.65. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $29.99 and a twelve month high of $74.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 0.23.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $703,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,192.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $11,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,462 shares of company stock valued at $14,290,090 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $401,771,000 after buying an additional 316,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,622,000 after purchasing an additional 83,336 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.0% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $73,108,000 after purchasing an additional 102,758 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 897,927 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,934,000 after purchasing an additional 123,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

