Analysts Set Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) Price Target at $11.90

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.90.

AGTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:AGTC traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,753,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,026. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 7.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 359.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 20,082 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 44.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.