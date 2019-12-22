Analysts Set Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Target Price at $20.00

Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on GDEN. ValuEngine lowered Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

In other news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III bought 64,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,741.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after buying an additional 64,214 shares in the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.1% during the second quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 942,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,189,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.1% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 641,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 269,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 80,400 shares in the last quarter. 51.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.06. 131,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $20.42.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $243.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.69 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

