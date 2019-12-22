Analysts Set Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG) Price Target at GBX 197.22

Shares of Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 197.22 ($2.59).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HSTG shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 214 ($2.82) to GBX 203 ($2.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 209 ($2.75) to GBX 211 ($2.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

LON:HSTG traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 174.10 ($2.29). 763,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 176.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 187.68. Hastings Group has a 52 week low of GBX 167.70 ($2.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 234.60 ($3.09).

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

