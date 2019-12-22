Analysts Set Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) PT at $113.40

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.40.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

HRC traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $113.53. The company had a trading volume of 863,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,885. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.57 and a 200-day moving average of $104.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Hill-Rom has a one year low of $81.85 and a one year high of $114.81.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $782.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.14 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

In related news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $492,713.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,173.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $634,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the third quarter valued at $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at $44,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 251.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.