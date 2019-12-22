Analysts Set Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target at $125.67

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:LBRDK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.57. The stock had a trading volume of 810,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,886. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.55 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52 week low of $68.47 and a 52 week high of $123.56.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 138,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $16,100,771.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.0% during the third quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

