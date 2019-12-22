Analysts Set Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Target Price at GBX 115.40

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 115.40 ($1.52).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MARS. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.45) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Friday, October 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marston’s from GBX 127 ($1.67) to GBX 132 ($1.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Shares of MARS stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 125.10 ($1.65). 2,962,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,000. The firm has a market cap of $826.11 million and a P/E ratio of -44.68. Marston’s has a fifty-two week low of GBX 89.70 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 133.80 ($1.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.36, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 125.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 119.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Marston’s’s previous dividend of $2.70. Marston’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.50%.

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

