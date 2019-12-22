Analysts Set S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target at $264.83

Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $264.83.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

In other news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Nicholas Cafferillo sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.90, for a total value of $830,180.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,135.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,992. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,916,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,764,503,000 after acquiring an additional 193,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,622,000 after purchasing an additional 339,310 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,451,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 43,397.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,953,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,772,000 after buying an additional 2,946,687 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,535,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,501,000 after buying an additional 244,070 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.66. 1,694,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,783. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $156.68 and a 52 week high of $275.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.78 and a 200 day moving average of $249.90. The stock has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

