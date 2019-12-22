Ankr Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Binance DEX, Bithumb and Hotbit. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Ankr has a market capitalization of $6.35 million and $1.09 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038808 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.91 or 0.06743157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000475 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00030274 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000318 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,232,711 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com . The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Huobi Korea, ABCC, IDEX, CoinExchange, Bilaxy, Coinall, Bitinka, Hotbit, Binance DEX, Bgogo, Coinsuper, KuCoin, Upbit, Bithumb, BitMax, Sistemkoin and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

