AppCoins Price Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, AppCoins has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One AppCoins token can currently be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, IDEX, Binance and BiteBTC. AppCoins has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $42,920.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00185351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.36 or 0.01186923 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025938 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00119509 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, HitBTC, Huobi, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

