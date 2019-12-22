Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Trading 7.3% Higher

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)’s stock price traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.55 and last traded at $24.72, 747,200 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,748% from the average session volume of 40,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.14). On average, analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. 13.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:APLT)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

