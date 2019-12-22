Aragon (ANT) Price Hits $0.44 on Top Exchanges

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Aragon has a total market cap of $13.82 million and approximately $7,833.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00005959 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bitfinex, GOPAX and IDEX. In the last week, Aragon has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00185351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.36 or 0.01186923 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025938 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00119509 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,199,262 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . Aragon’s official website is aragon.one . Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, GOPAX, Bitfinex, Upbit, AirSwap, Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

