Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,339,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,184% from the previous session’s volume of 415,748 shares.The stock last traded at $2.89 and had previously closed at $2.28.
A number of research firms have commented on ABUS. B. Riley decreased their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Chardan Capital lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Arbutus Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.70 and a quick ratio of 10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $129.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 710.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 34,005 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 40.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 30,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter worth $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 65.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 27.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the period. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABUS)
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.
