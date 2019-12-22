Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,339,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,184% from the previous session’s volume of 415,748 shares.The stock last traded at $2.89 and had previously closed at $2.28.

A number of research firms have commented on ABUS. B. Riley decreased their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Chardan Capital lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Arbutus Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.70 and a quick ratio of 10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $129.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 298.87% and a negative net margin of 2,416.39%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Corp will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 710.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 34,005 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 40.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 30,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter worth $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 65.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 27.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the period. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

