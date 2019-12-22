Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACGL. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director John D. Vollaro sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $406,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 13,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $545,039.67. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,338. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth $15,276,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 137,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 54,359 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 640,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 231.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 141,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 98,566 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $77,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,594. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.67. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $24.79 and a one year high of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

