Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACGL. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arch Capital Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.71.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

ACGL traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $43.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.67.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 13,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $545,039.67. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,584,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,349 shares of company stock worth $1,995,338. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 38,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 119,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.