Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Now Covered by Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) in a research report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RCUS. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.35.

NYSE RCUS opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,180.37% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 13,668.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 86,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 85,430 shares in the last quarter. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

