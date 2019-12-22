Ardor Hits Market Capitalization of $41.20 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0412 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Binance. During the last week, Ardor has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $41.20 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007434 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008846 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001591 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000206 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Binance, Bittrex, Poloniex, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

