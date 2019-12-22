Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their buy rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $100.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.43.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $95.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1-year low of $68.19 and a 1-year high of $96.20. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.86%.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $185,302.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 67,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,447,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $132,617.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,652 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 35.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 106.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

