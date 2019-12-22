Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

NYSE:APAM traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $31.99. 692,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.91.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 169.99%. The company had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 38,650 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth $1,952,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.