Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.86.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.00. The stock had a trading volume of 299,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,471. The company has a quick ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $54.67 and a 1 year high of $133.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.68.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

