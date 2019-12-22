ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) Receives €245.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €245.00 ($284.88).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €265.00 ($308.14) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($290.70) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($290.70) target price on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €250.00 ($290.70) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

ASML Company Profile

