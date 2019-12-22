Atheios (ATH) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Atheios coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Atheios has a market cap of $8,827.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

