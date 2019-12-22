Atonomi Price Up 21.2% Over Last Week (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded up 77.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Atonomi has a market capitalization of $129,761.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atonomi token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, BitForex, IDEX and Ethfinex. Over the last week, Atonomi has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Atonomi Profile

Atonomi (ATMI) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news . Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io . Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bilaxy, IDEX, Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

