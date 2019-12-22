Aurora Market Cap Hits $20.87 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 53.5% against the US dollar. Aurora has a market capitalization of $20.87 million and $19.18 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, CoinEgg, Kucoin and Indodax.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.03 or 0.06625460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00030360 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000319 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, CoinEgg, Kucoin and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

