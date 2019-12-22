AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Receives GBX 4,002.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,002.86 ($52.66).

Several research firms have commented on AVV. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

AVV traded up GBX 26 ($0.34) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 4,668 ($61.40). The stock had a trading volume of 304,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,542. AVEVA Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,264 ($29.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,590 ($60.38). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,437.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,994.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion and a PE ratio of 131.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a GBX 15.50 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. AVEVA Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.26%.

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

