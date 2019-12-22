AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.12

Axa SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.12 and last traded at $28.02, with a volume of 166429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.77.

AXAHY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of AXA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

