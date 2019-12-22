Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.72.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Axovant Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Axovant Gene Therapies by 955.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Axovant Gene Therapies by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Axovant Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 14.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Axovant Gene Therapies stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 610,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,557. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Axovant Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.54. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axovant Gene Therapies Company Profile

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

