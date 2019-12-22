Azart (AZART) Hits Market Capitalization of $273.00

Azart (CURRENCY:AZART) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Azart coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. Azart has a total market capitalization of $273.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Azart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Azart has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014450 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Azart

Azart is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2018. Azart’s total supply is 4,146,379 coins. Azart’s official Twitter account is @AzartPay . Azart’s official website is azartpay.com

Azart Coin Trading

Azart can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azart using one of the exchanges listed above.

