Bakkavor Group Plc (LON:BAKK) Receives GBX 148.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bakkavor Group Plc (LON:BAKK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 148.33 ($1.95).

A number of research firms recently commented on BAKK. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank raised Bakkavor Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.38) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of Bakkavor Group stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 142 ($1.87). The stock had a trading volume of 180,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.79 million and a P/E ratio of 18.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 130.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 118.79. Bakkavor Group has a 1 year low of GBX 91.50 ($1.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 172.60 ($2.27).

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

