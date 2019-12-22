Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

BANR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of Banner stock traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $57.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,256. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Banner has a 1 year low of $48.50 and a 1 year high of $64.20. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $137.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.12 million. Banner had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banner will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 40.10%.

In other Banner news, Director Brent A. Orrico sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $42,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $27,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Banner by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Banner by 411.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 78,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 63,261 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Banner by 15.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,139,000 after purchasing an additional 49,224 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banner by 8.6% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banner by 12.5% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

